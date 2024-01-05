FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 107.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

