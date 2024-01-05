FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.64 on Friday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.