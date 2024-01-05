FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 291,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

