FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after buying an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

