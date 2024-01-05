FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,526,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.