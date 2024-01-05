FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

