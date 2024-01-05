FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.66. The company has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

