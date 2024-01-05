FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

