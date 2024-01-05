FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $49.01 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.