FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 64.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of THS opened at $40.95 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

