First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

FBMS opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

