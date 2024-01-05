First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $127.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.52.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

