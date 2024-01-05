First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

