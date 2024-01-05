First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.87.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
