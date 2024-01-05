Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 2,200 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,017,101 shares of company stock worth $4,084,482 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

