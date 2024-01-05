Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

