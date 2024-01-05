Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $296.89 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.65.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.