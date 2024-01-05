Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

