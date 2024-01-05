Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,062,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Teleflex by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 66,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

TFX opened at $241.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $222.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

