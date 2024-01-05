Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 3.17.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,204 shares of company stock worth $118,004,221 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

