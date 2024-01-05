Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $260.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

