Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

