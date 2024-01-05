Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $34.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

