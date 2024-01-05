Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

