Foster & Motley Inc. Has $420,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.