Foster & Motley Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

SUI opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

