Foster & Motley Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

