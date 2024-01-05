Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $393,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.