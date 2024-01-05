Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

