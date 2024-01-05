Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 26.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VST opened at $38.40 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.