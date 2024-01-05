Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. CX Institutional increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 631,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,849.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

ITM stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

