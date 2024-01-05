Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 46 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.42.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

