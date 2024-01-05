Founders Capital Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

