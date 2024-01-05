Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE FC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $522.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

