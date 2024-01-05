Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.78.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.19. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$16.32.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

