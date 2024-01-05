Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

FUSN stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

