FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Cut by Analyst

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.