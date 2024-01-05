FY2024 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,059,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 279,689 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 17,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.