Garden Stage Limited’s (NASDAQ:GSIW) Quiet Period To Expire on January 10th

Garden Stage’s (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Garden Stage had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Garden Stage’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GSIW stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Garden Stage has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

