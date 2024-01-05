General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $65,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

