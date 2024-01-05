Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

