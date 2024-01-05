Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of THRM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
