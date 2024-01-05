Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.8 %

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.