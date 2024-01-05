Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.05.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
