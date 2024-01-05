GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Critical Contrast

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 326.36%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -149.69% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.10 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.03 Upexi $80.68 million 0.32 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Upexi beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

