Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

