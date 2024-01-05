Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Buys £148.05 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($188.53).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE stock opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -321.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.65. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 363.20 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 605.50 ($7.71).

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -992.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 453 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

