Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $196,200.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $955.46 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

