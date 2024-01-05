GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

