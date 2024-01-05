Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

