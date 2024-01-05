HC Wainwright Lowers Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target to $10.00

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 458.66% from the stock’s current price.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

