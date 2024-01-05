Head-To-Head Analysis: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,313.04%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Biotricity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.11 million 0.90 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.74 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -146.61% N/A -249.45% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -128.07% -94.22%

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Biotricity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

